'One grabbed my neck': Volunteer tutor, 16, allegedly hit by student and her relatives

A 16-year-old volunteer was reportedly slapped by a seven-year-old student and later attacked by the student's family.

The incident took place on Oct 30 at the Ang Mo Kio branch of Beyond Social Services, a volunteer organisation that helps students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, is a teenage girl who volunteers at the centre every week and tutors primary school students, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She recounted how during one of the lessons, a group of male students blocked the door to their classroom to prevent another tutor from entering.

She then attempted to diffuse the situation, but unexpectedly got accused of slapping a seven-year-old student.

"I didn't see her at all. Those standing at the door were mostly boys, so I was surprised to turn around and see her crying. At the time, she was stroking her cheek and telling others that I had slapped her," said the tutor to the Chinese daily.

The tutor then approached the crying student — intending to check for any injuries — but instead got pulled by the hair. The seven-year-old student even flung a whiteboard duster and her shoes at the tutor.

The attacks didn't end there, with the girl subsequently hitting the tutor with a wire.

'One grabbed my neck'

A male tutor heard the commotion and tried to break up the conflict, but got accused of hurting the student by grabbing her arm too tightly.

The student's mother and relatives confronted the tutor after hearing the ruckus.

"The girl's mother and relatives shouted at me and questioned me. One of them grabbed my neck and pushed me into the volunteer centre," she said, adding that she didn't know how to respond at all due to the chaotic situation.

The male tutor was also reportedly punched by the student's relatives. He was sent to the hospital for treatment following a police report and did not return home until 6am the following day.

The 16-year-old tutor's aunt later told Shin Min about the emotional and physical tolls endured by her niece due to the incident.

"She volunteered out of good intentions but was wrongly accused and beaten."

The police told AsiaOne that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Beyond Social Services said that since the incident took place last week, they have been in close contact with all who were present during the learning programme and also their families.

"We regret that this unfortunate incident occurred, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," said the organisation.

"We have offered access to counselling and additional resources to ensure that everyone has a safe space for open communication and support."

The organisation added that the Singapore Police Force is currently investigating the incident.

"In the meantime, our priority remains the well-being of everyone impacted, and we will continue to offer support to them and their families throughout this time," they said.

