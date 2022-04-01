Man taken to hospital after prime mover bursts into flames along West Coast Highway

A prime mover along West Coast Highway flipped over and burst into flames on Friday (April 1) morning.

In a Facebook post shared on the same day, thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the massive vehicle.

Debris, either from the prime mover or from the damaged parapet wall, was also scattered on the road.

In another one of the videos posted on Facebook of the accident, an eyewitness could be heard saying in Malay: "Driver is ok but badly injured."

Trailer truck flip over and caught fire at West Coast Highway today. Posted by Singapore Road Accident on Thursday, March 31, 2022

When contacted by AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire along Pasir Panjang Road at 11.50am. The fire was extinguished using a water jet.

SCDF added: "A person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation".

chingshijie@asiaone.com