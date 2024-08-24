One man's adventure in getting his VEP tag in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU – I should have guessed that picking up my Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tag in Johor Bahru would be an adventure.

The demand for VEPs surged after May 28 when Malaysia announced that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore must use the VEP from Oct 1.

The news led to a surge of applications. From May 28 to June 29, a total of 23,649 VEP applications were received. In comparison, there were 15,424 applications for the whole of 2023.

Singapore drivers have flocked to the newly opened VEP information centre in Woodlands to seek help with their applications. The office has been overwhelmed since it opened on Aug 19, even though there was no prior announcement of its existence.

After several attempts to apply online (vep.jpj.gov.my) for the VEP in recent months, I was finally able to clear the necessary steps in early August, and then make my appointment to collect the VEP.

At the point of paying online for the VEP, which cost 41.86 ringgit (S$12.50), I was offered the option of scheduling an appointment to go to Johor to collect it or having it mailed to my home.

I sensed that the self-installation of the VEP on the windshield of my car could get tricky, so I opted to have it installed in JB instead, by the operator of the VEP system.

Not knowing what to expect, I decided to plan a three-generation, three-day family staycation in JB to coincide with the VEP installation. My mother, son and I had a blast exploring the food, sights and shopping that downtown JB offers.

Our staycation meant that my family was already in JB on the day of the VEP installation.

Queue number

People with appointments to collect the VEP that day were picked out from the queue and asked to wait outside the office. PHOTO: ABEL ANG

The VEP collection and installation is done at the TCSens office (G Floor, Block 6, Danga Bay, Jalan Skudai, 80200 Johor Darul Ta’zim).

I arrived before it opened at 9am and was stunned to see more than 200 drivers waiting patiently in line to get a queue number. The office closes at 5pm.

I spoke to a fellow motorist who arrived before 6am to join the queue before the office opened. She had been to the office a few times in recent weeks and was glad to finally be able to collect her VEP tag that day, she said.

Before the office opened, counter staff walked through the queue to pick out people who had an appointment to collect their VEP tags. We were given a queue number and asked to wait directly outside the office.

Testing the windshield

Staff testing the windshield with a dummy VEP tag and the designated RFID reader. PHOTO: ABEL ANG

After the queue number is issued, the car’s windshield is tested to make sure the VEP can be read through it. This is done by on-site staff using VEP readers.

According to the staff who tested my windshield, the team has instructions not to issue the VEP tag if the car does not pass this test.

When the windshield test is done, the slip of paper with the queue number will be signed. Then you can rejoin the queue to go to the VEP counter and collect the VEP tag.

VEP collection and installation

The writer waiting outside on a plastic stool provided by the office. There was a shade directly in front of the VEP office, but some had to wait in the sun. PHOTO: ABEL ANG

There are no screens to keep drivers informed about the queue numbers being served. Queue numbers have a QR code which hyperlinks to an online system where drivers can check the queue number being served.

Given the congestion in the office, I waited outside. As the morning progressed, the sun blazed. I was fortunate to snag one of the stools that staff had strewn outside the office for waiting drivers.

By that time, the crowd size had grown and not everyone could enjoy a respite under the awning that extends beyond the VEP office. Some drivers standing in the sun were looking very irritated. It was around 10.15am, and apparently the office had stopped giving out queue numbers for the day.

When my queue number came up in the system, I identified myself at the counter with my precious queue slip.

Staff programming my VEP tag after all details had been verified. PHOTO: ABEL ANG

The VEP collection was seamless. I was asked to log onto the VEP portal with my credentials on their tablet. With my completed details and proof of payment, I was issued a VEP tag from the counter staff and told to approach any of their staff outside to install the tag on my windshield.

The staff who installed the tag said he had encountered drivers of Singapore-registered cars who had fitted the VEP incorrectly on their windshield and had driven over to the office for help. These drivers had opted to have the VEP tag posted to them for self-installation.

He added that he did not understand how the self-installed VEPs could have their windshields checked before installation, and shrugged his shoulders. Hearing that, I was relieved that I had chosen to head to JB. Overall, I waited 2½ hours for my VEP.

While the installation of a VEP tag in JB may not be as straightforward as some hope, the experience can be made more enjoyable with proper planning and preparation. Knowing that my family was nearby added a layer of comfort and turned the process into a memorable adventure.

6Ps of VEP collection

Many came prepared with printed log books, insurance, and other personal particulars, to help facilitate the application process. PHOTO: ABEL ANG

Punctuality: Arrive early for your appointment. Expect a queue, and know that the process will take time.

Parking: The area outside the VEP office is heavily congested, but nearby office blocks have ample parking. Lock your car, as unattended Singapore vehicles can be attractive targets for thieves. Many cars were parked illegally outside the office. Drivers who had been to the office several times told me that the traffic police show up and fine the worst offenders.

Protection: Apply sunblock liberally. Sunglasses and sunshades are a must. As the VEP office is congested and there is limited shade outside, waiting outside the office could involve long periods in the sun.

Packets: Sign up for data roaming in Malaysia, so that the internet data packets to your phone do not result in huge phone bills. Connectivity is needed to check the queue numbers being served.

Preparation: Take along printouts of relevant documents requested in the VEP application. This could expedite the process when there are inconsistencies in the application or a clarification is needed. The staff are helpful and well trained, but very overloaded. Anything you can do to make their job easier, makes it easier for you to get your VEP.

Pause: Many in the queue were complaining about the lack of efficiency and “miserable” conditions they had to endure. The comparison to Singapore came up frequently. Pausing and reframing the experience as an adventure can help make the substantial wait bearable. Take along cool drinks, a comfortable chair, entertainment options and a handheld fan to beat the heat.

Abel Ang is a regular columnist in The Straits Times. He is a retiring medical technology chief executive who intends to make full use of his VEP.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.