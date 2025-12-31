'One of the stupidest things I've ever done': Man sends passport into Changi Airport baggage conveyor belt

A traveller almost missed his holiday after misplacing his passport on the baggage conveyor belt while checking in for his flight at Changi Airport.

In a video that has since garnered over 177,000 views, TikTok user Walkerkensg uploaded a 54-second clip on Dec 24, showing how he left his passport on top of his bag while attaching a luggage tag, before sending it off on the conveyor belt.

The incident occurred on Dec 23 around 10.30 pm, reported Stomp.

From the video, his boarding pass can also be seen sandwiched between the pages of his passport.

Walkerkensg proceeded to check in his luggage and nonchalantly walked away from the conveyor belt before realising that he had lost his passport.

@walkerkensg lesson learnt the hardway... never ever put ur passport on top of the luggage at baggage drop of... thank you @changiairport and @flyscoot @thesatsgroup ♬ original sound - Viral Music Hits

A second video Walkkensg posted saw him approaching staff and asking for help to retrieve his passport.

He showed the ground crew a video of the incident as proof, and eventually got his passport back before catching his flight to Shenyang, China.

Reflecting on the incident in the clip, he shared that it was "one of the stupidest things I've ever done".

In the video caption, he also thanked the ground staff and said that they were all very friendly and helpful throughout the ordeal.

"Yes I may be stupid for this, believe me I also don't want this to happen..." he stated in a reply to a commenter, adding that it was "purely a mistake".

He also indicated that he would have probably felt more helpless if he were not in Singapore.

Walkerkensg said he'd been planning the trip — which cost him $5,000 — for 14 years, and was grateful that he was able to make the trip a reality with the help of ground staff.

[[nid:727166]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com