One woman among 5 persons to be charged for alleged outrage of modesty

Four men and one woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 15) for their suspected involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty.

In a press release on Oct 14, the police said that five individuals, aged between 30 and 72, allegedly committed their crimes between January and August this year.

The only woman in the group, a 31-year-old, allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman along Duxton Hill on July 11.

She was identified through follow-up investigations and the use of CCTV images and subsequently arrested by the police.

Separately, a 72-year-old man allegedly molested a 47-year-old woman along Temple Street on Jan 28 and was arrested at the scene.

On May 17, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 24-year-old woman along Veerasamy Road, and was also arrested at the scene.

The other men who will be hauled to court include a 47-year-old man who allegedly molested a 33-year-old woman along Rochor Canal Road, and 41-year-old man who allegedly molested a 29-year-old woman along Bayfront Avenue on July 7.

All five face one count of outrage of modesty and will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments if convicted.

The police said they will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators and the community, to prevent and deter cases of outrage of modesty.

They also urged the public to remain vigilant and to make a police report if they witness such an incident or know of any victims.

