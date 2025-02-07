Ong Beng Seng battling cancer as lawyers 'review position' in case

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 79-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer characterised by abnormal expansion of cancerous plasma cells in the bone marrow, according to CNA.

At Ong's pre-trial conference on Friday (Feb 7), his lawyers said they will "review [their] position", reported The Business Times.

His bail was extended and the conference has been adjourned to Feb 28.

On Oct 4, 2024, the property tycoon was handed two charges — abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and obstruction of justice — in relation to former transport minister S Iswaran's case.

Ong, the chairman of Formula One promoter Singapore Grand Prix (GP), allegedly offered Iswaran an all-expenses paid trip to Doha in December 2022 with flights and a hotel stay arranged by the former.

He is also accused of obstructing the course of justice by alerting Iswaran that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had seized the flight manifest for the trip from Doha to Singapore.

This led to the then minister asking Singapore GP to bill him for the business class ticket.

On Oct 31, 2024, the tycoon was granted permission to leave Singapore for a trip to London, Boston, Gibraltar and Spain for work and medical treatment.

If found guilty of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, Ong can face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

He can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both, if convicted of abetting obstruction of justice.

