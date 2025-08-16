Ong Beng Seng's PR status to be reviewed following conviction and sentencing for abetting obstruction of justice: ICA

Billionaire and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng will have his Singapore permanent residence (PR) status reviewed following his conviction and sentencing for abetting obstruction of justice on Friday (Aug 15).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that it will review the residency status of Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence.

"ICA will review Mr Ong Beng Seng's PR since he has been convicted and sentenced," added ICA.

The 79-year-old pleaded guilty on Aug 4 to one charge of abetting former Transport Minister S. Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.

A second charge of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Ong, who was born in Malaysia in 1946, was fined $30,000 on Friday. This is also the maximum fine the district court can impose.

Principle District Judge Lee Lit Cheng said that had Ong's medical condition been absent, the appropriate sentence would have been three months' jail after taking into consideration his early guilty plea and his second charge.

She agreed with both defence and prosecution that "exercise of judicial mercy is warranted" given that Ong suffers from multiple myeloma and that imprisonment would carry high and increased risk of endangering his life.

Ong is known for being one of those responsible for bringing the Formula 1 night race to Singapore in 2008, and owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix.

He stepped down from Hotel Properties Limited, which he set up on 1980, in April this year.

In an exchange filing on April 14, HPL said that Ong Beng Seng will step down as its managing director to devote more time to managing his medical conditions.

