Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat and Ng Chee Meng send lawyers' letters to man over allegations linked to Su Haijin

Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat, Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung and labour chief Ng Chee Meng have issued lawyers' letters to a man who made Facebook posts claiming the three had condoned Fujian gang member Su Haijin's illegal activities.

Sng Chia Huat, who goes by Rich Sng on Facebook, also accused Chee and Ong of pretending not to know Su being involved in or susceptible to corruption or bribery, and being part of a system that protects criminals like Su.

This comes after pictures of the two at dinners with Su were posted to Instagram on May 5 by former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo.

A joint statement issued by the ministers' press secretaries on Monday (May 12) called Sng's allegations "baseless" and "false".

"As stated in an earlier joint statement, both ministers do not know Su Haijin personally, and did not have any contact with him before and after the dinners," read the statement.

In their lawyers' letters, the two ministers have asked Sng to apologise, withdraw his false allegations and pay damages, which they will donate to charity.

If Sng does not do so by May 16, the ministers will have to sue him to clear their names against the false allegations, and uphold the clean and honest reputation of the government, the statement added.

Separately, Jalan Kayu MP and labour chief Ng Chee Meng also issued a statement on Monday addressing Sng's claims.

Ng has also been photographed with Su.

He said: "Mr Sng had put up several posts about me that are false, misleading and defamatory."

"Through my lawyer, I have asked Mr Sng to withdraw his false allegations and to apologise by May 16, 2025. I have also asked Mr Sng to propose an amount of damages, which I will donate to charity."

"If he does not do so, I will be compelled to take legal action against Mr Sng to clear my name against these false, misleading, and defamatory allegations," Ng added.

Su, 41, was one of 10 foreigners linked to one of Singapore's largest money laundering case. He was convicted in April last year and his assets were confiscated.

The Cypriot national was sentenced to 14 months' jail on April 4, 2024, and deported to Cambodia on May 28 that year.

