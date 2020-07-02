Ong Ye Kung's Sembawang video taken down? No worries, here's Edwin Tong's

Earlier today (July 2), Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung uploaded a video to his Facebook page, showing his interactions with a young resident from Sembawang.

While the video gained much positive comment online, it was taken down just after three hours, with Ong citing that it was not in line with electoral rules.

For those who missed the video, here's another one to make your day – featuring the People's Action Party's (PAP) Edwin Tong and a special young guest.

No rule-breaking here though, as the video was shared on Tong's Facebook page on June 28, two days before Nomination Day.

Jordin Tan, Tong's "youngest interviewer to date", had a light-hearted Q&A session with Tong. In the video, we find out personal details about Tong – including his hidden talent and favourite football team.

[Jordin NewsAsia] “Would you rather own a dragon, or be a dragon?” Thoroughly enjoyed being interviewed by my young... Posted by Edwin Tong on Sunday, June 28, 2020

The 11-year-old started off by asking, "If you could have one superpower, which one would it be?". Tong replied: "To read people's minds, because I can then tell what you are thinking about me now".

The girl took a moment before saying, "that's deep", and went on to share that she would like to move things with her mind.

Tong also revealed a secret talent — balancing a coin on his elbow, flicking it and catching it. He demonstrated it by placing 10 coins on his elbow and catching them all after flicking them. Pretty impressive.

The 50-year-old also showed that he has a funny bone.

When Tan asked if Tong ever procrastinates, he replied, "I'll answer you later". But it took a few seconds for the girl to get the joke.

The biggest reaction that he elicited from her? Tong's favourite football team. If you want to know, Tong supports Manchester United, while she supports Liverpool.

The video ended off with Tong and Tan "elbow-bumping" each other — adhering to social distancing measures, no doubt.

With all the campaigning going on, this video has given us a short respite during this election period.

Tong and his PAP team is set to contest against The Workers' Party in Marine Parade GRC.

