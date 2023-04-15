Ongoing search for off-duty NSF firefighter missing in Pulau Ubin since Friday

An off-duty firefighter has been missing since Friday (April 14) in Pulau Ubin.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 2.10am on Saturday for water rescue assistance at Kekek Quarry.

The SCDF said there was no sign of the missing man – a full-time national serviceman at Tampines Fire Station – when its officers arrived at the quarry in the northern part of the island.

A resident of the island, Mr Wang, 65, told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday that he saw a friend of the missing man seeking assistance at about 7pm on Friday in the vicinity of the quarry.

Mr Wang said that the missing man may have gone swimming in the quarry lake and did not carry his mobile phone, according to the man’s family and friends.

According to Mr Wang, it was raining on the island from 5pm to 7pm on Friday and there were pythons and crocodiles in the lake, which can be as deep as 40m.

SCDF firefighters conducted a visual search from the shore, while rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team used an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The ROV uses sonar-imaging equipment to map out underwater terrain and reduces search time and risks for divers, due to poor underwater visibility.

Pythons and crocodiles were present in the 40m deep lake that an off-duty firefighter had gone missing in. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Police officers also assisted in the search for the man and such efforts are still ongoing.

SCDF is providing the necessary assistance and support to the family.

