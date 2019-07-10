The Online Citizen article, editor Terry Xu's Facebook post contain falsehoods: MCI and MinLaw

SINGAPORE - The Online Citizen and its editor have published an article and a Facebook post on the fake news law which contain falsehoods, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Sunday (Oct 6).

MCI said in a post on its Facebook page that the post by TOC's chief editor Terry Xu and the article on TOC's website, for example, "incorrectly assert that ministers can use the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) during the elections to restrict and curtail online content".

"The Act states that for the entire election period ministers cease to exercise their powers under Pofma. Instead, senior civil servants are appointed as the ministers' alternate authorities for the election period," said MCI in the post titled MCI and MinLaw clarification on Terry Xu's FB post and TOC article.

"The robust safeguards on the use of Pofma will continue to be in place during the elections. It is disingenuous to talk about the need for voters to know 'what actually happened', while suggesting that falsehoods should be allowed to go unaddressed during an election period," the ministries added.