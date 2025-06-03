Online claims about Covid-19 autopsy and vaccination laws are false: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified false claims circulating on social media platforms regarding alleged Covid-19 autopsy findings and vaccination laws in Singapore.

In a press release on Tuesday (June 3), MOH said that misinformation from 2021 — involving false claims that Singapore is the first country in the world to perform an autopsy on a Covid-19 body — has resurfaced.

The message, initially spread through Whatsapp, also claimed that autopsy results revealed that Covid-19 does not exist as a virus but as a bacterium.

MOH said that those claims are false, as previously clarified in 2021.

"Singapore has not performed such an autopsy, and it is also not true that Covid-19 is caused by a bacterium," the release said.

MOH also addressed new social media posts claiming that Singapore has enacted laws to mandate vaccines and jail unvaccinated individuals following Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ recent visit to Singapore in May.

"Singapore has not passed any laws on vaccinations after Mr Gates’ recent visit to Singapore," MOH said, refuting the false claims.

MOH reminded members of the public not to spread misinformation, and to visit www.moh.gov.sg for the latest information.

