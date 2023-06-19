Online girlfriend goes MIA: Single dad loses $110k after falling for love scam

This single father thought he had a second chance at love, but it turned out to be all a sham.

The man in his thirties, who only wanted to be identified as A, told 8world he started using Facebook dating last December, where he met his 'girlfriend'.

A began messaging her over WhatsApp about four months ago.

"She appeared at a time when I felt the most helpless. She showed concern for me, and said she would accept my two children," this Singaporean told the Chinese media outlet.

Despite only conversing via text, A told 8world admitted he eventually developed feelings for her, as she often addressed him as her "future husband".

It was not mentioned in the report what her nationality is.

As such, when she asked him for $500 to sign up for a gold-trading platform, he didn't think twice.

A's girlfriend also promised that the money earned from the investment would be used to buy a house for both of them in the future.

"After putting $500 in, my account showed I had earned $30,000 in slightly more than a month. I couldn't withdraw the entire amount, so I managed to take out $1,000," said A.

Just last week, A's 'girlfriend' suddenly asked him to take up a more expensive investment plan.

Listening to her advice, A transferred $100,000 to her last Friday (June 16), and another $10,000 to her on Saturday.

To his horror, his 'girlfriend' quickly disappeared after receiving the money, and A realised he had been fleeced.

Feeling helpless and embarrassed that he'd fallen for a love scam, the man admitted to 8world that he didn't know who to approach for help.

He eventually made a police report.

"There are many scammers on the internet. Apart from your family members and relatives, very few people can be trusted. Don't trust people that you date online. They will be very patient and take everything from you."

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

In May 2022, the police released an advisory to warn members of the public against love scams, where scammers would befriend victims over social media platform and ask for money.

To avoid falling for these scams, the police advise members of the public to exercise caution when befriending strangers online, and not to send money to strangers.

Members of the public can visit the Scam Alert website, or call the Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688 for more information.

READ ALSO: Too good to be true: Singapore man gives $30k to influencer 'girlfriend', realises he's not her only Prince Charming

claudiatan@asiaone.com