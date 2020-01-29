Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 'anti-coronavirus' masks for $10,000

The listing on the Qoo10 website was up from Monday to Wednesday, before it was taken down.
PHOTO: Screengrab from QOO10
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Online mall Qoo10 has removed a listing that advertised 30 "anti-coronavirus" masks for sale at $10,000 on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The listing claimed that the product was also "anti-pneumonia" and "anti-haze", and the merchant "US Buyer" said that the masks can be shipped from South Korea to Singapore.

It was listed for sale at $10,000 from Monday to Wednesday, before it was taken down.

A packet of 10 surgical masks usually costs around $5 and 20 N95 masks cost about $40.

Qoo10 Singapore told The Straits Times that it does not condone excessive profiteering.

"We do not condone and will not tolerate merchants who escalate prices to unreasonable levels in an attempt to profit off the general public's worry and panic, or even as a joke," said Qoo10 general manager Sam Too. "Merchants found guilty of such behaviour may be temporarily suspended as part of our investigation process."

He added that the $10,000 mask listing was removed while Qoo10 speaks to the merchant to understand if there are any legitimate reasons for such a pricing.

But he noted that urgent situations such as a virus outbreak could cause product prices to significantly fluctuate.

The merchant behind the masks, which has an address in South Korea, also sells other products such as clothing, sportswear and men's bags and shoes. It could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min addressed concerns over reports on social media of masks running out in stores after Wuhan virus cases were detected here.

He said that the Government is working with retailers to manage pricing, cautioning them against profiteering, and assured Singaporeans that there are sufficient masks available in Singapore if people use them sensibly and responsibly.

He added that there is no need to rush to buy masks, and the authorities are working with retailers like FairPrice and Unity Pharmacy to push out the stocks.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday also urged all retailers to "practise corporate social responsibility and not take advantage of the increased demand to raise prices unreasonably".

PHOTO: The Straits Times

MTI told The Straits Times that it will work closely with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to monitor the situation and investigate any unfair and anti-competitive practices.

Consumers can report any errant seller to Case by calling 6100-0315.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics CASE (Consumers Association of Singapore) ecommerce Online Shopping

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES