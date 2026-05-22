2 women arrested for alleged online sale of counterfeit goods worth over $14,800

Two women, aged 30 and 47, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods.

The duo were nabbed during raids conducted between April 27 and May 19 at Yishun Ring Road, Gambas Crescent, Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 and Bukit Batok Crescent, where police found more than 400 purportedly fake items.

Police said in a news release on Thursday (May 21) night that the items seized, with an estimated street value of over $14,800, included luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches and accessories.

"The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods, including through online platforms, are serious offences," the police said.

Investigations against the two women are ongoing.

Those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

On May 6, the Court of Appeal awarded French luxury house French luxury house Louis Vuitton Malletier (LVM) $510,000 in damages from a Singapore Instagram seller accused of repeatedly peddling counterfeit luxury goods.

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editor@asiaone.com