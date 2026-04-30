Only approved child protection agencies permitted to handle abuse cases: MSF

Only selected child protection agencies will be allowed to manage child abuse cases from May 1, according to a recommendation by a panel which reviewed the death of four-year-old Megan Khung.

This is to ensure that child protection matters continue to be handled by professionals with specialised expertise and dedicated resources, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday (April 30).

The designated social service agencies will be known as Child Protection Case Management (CPCM) agencies, and the list includes Family Service Centres (FSCs), Child Protection Specialist Centres and children's homes.

"MSF will stipulate the competencies and training required of CPCM agencies," it said. More agencies may be appointed if they are found suitable after review.

Agencies not selected as CPCM agencies — such as pre-schools and outreach services — should not undertake case management duties including safety and risk assessments and developing safety plans.

They still have "an important role" in child protection matters, the ministry emphasised, noting that such agencies should work closely with CPCM agencies to support families in other areas such as childcare and social skills.

Tan Yi Ying, principal social worker at social service agency Allkin Singapore, told AsiaOne that the designation of CPCM agencies is "particularly helpful" when multiple agencies are involved in the care of a child.

"(It) strengthens coordination by clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of the respective agencies," she said, adding that it also allows for more effective collaboration across social service agencies and other stakeholders which can include educators and healthcare staff.

Allkin Singapore runs six of Singapore's 49 FSCs, which support families facing social and emotional difficulties that could sometimes affect the care of children in their household.

"For families, (the designation of CPCM agencies) provides clearer direction, reduces delays in decision-making, and ensures that support is more consistently delivered across the different stakeholders involved," Tan said.

In the case of Megan, a review panel said in October 2025 that there had been a "lack of clear understanding and communication" among the agencies involved in some instances.

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She died in February 2020 after being physically and emotionally abused for over a year.

Designating CPCM agencies as the ones primarily handling abuse cases is one recommendation made by the review panel, which said all other parties should "concentrate on detecting and reporting possible child abuse in a timely manner" and supporting the welfare of families.

After Megan stopped attending pre-school in September 2019, community workers associated with the school contacted a Child Protection Specialist Centre for triage, referring to assessing the urgency of cases and appropriate response, but the centre said it had to locate the child first.

The panel said in its report that the centre ought to have accepted the case based on the serious risks flagged by the community workers.

When agencies have differing assessments

Another panel recommendation MSF is implementing on May 1 is an appeals mechanism for cases where agencies have differing views on risk levels and case management.

MSF stated on Thursday that the new Triage Assessment Panel (TAP) will be an independent body to review triage decisions and determine whether the appropriate agency had been assigned to manage a case.

CPCM agencies that do not agree on cases should appeal to TAP for a final decision.

TAP will give a final triage decision within six working days, preventing "prolonged uncertainty that could delay the affected families' access to services and interventions", MSF said.

Allkin's Tan told AsiaOne that accurately assessing the level of risk in child protection cases may sometimes be challenging as different professionals may have differing thresholds and considerations.

"While common tools like the Child Abuse Reporting Guide are in place, the assessment of one agency to refer a case to another agency for further investigation and follow-up may not always result in the outcome that the referring social worker had initially anticipated," she said.

The formation of TAP is significant, she said, because it gives a structured pathway by ensuring that different perspectives are heard when it comes to complex cases.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said the TAP gives greater confidence on how the system will support families and children.

"MSF is committed towards ensuring the safety and welfare of all children and young persons, especially those within the child protection ecosystem."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com