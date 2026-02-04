Only delivery riders with mobility needs should use PMAs for work: Baey Yam Keng

Delivery riders who do not have mobility issues should not misuse personal mobility aids (PMAs) for work as it is not the right mode of transport for them, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng told Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Clarifying the concerns raised by several MPs over the past two days, Baey said that the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill is not meant to ban the use of mobility scooters or target a specific group.

"Only (delivery) workers with mobility needs should use PMAs for their work. They have to abide by the reduced speed limit and dimension limits for everyone's safety. This protects not just other path users, but PMA riders themselves."

In the Bill that has since been passed, mobility scooter users will be required to hold a Certificate of Medical Need to certify their mobility issue. Seniors aged 70 and above are exempted.

Other rules that take effect on June 1 include a speed reduction of PMAs on public paths from 10kmh to 6kmh.

The minister of state said that only doctors and occupational therapists can assess whether a person requires a mobility scooter to get around.

Possible conditions include cardiovascular diseases like severe heart failure, and musculoskeletal disorders such as muscular dystrophies and rheumatoid arthritis.

As for the process of obtaining a Certificate of Medical Need, Baey said that the doctor or occupational therapist can fill in either an online form that will be submitted to the Land Transport Authority, or issue a hardcopy.

The certificate's validity depends if the user's need for a mobility scooter is long-term or temporary.

Earlier during the Bill's debate, MP David Hoe (Jurong East-Bukit Batok) pointed out that reducing PMAs' speed limit to 6kmh could cause difficulties for users to go upslope.

The former educator, together with his team of volunteers, used physics theories, including a diagram, to make his case.

In response, Baey said that the ministry's studies support the calculations from Hoe — that motorised PMAs will be able to travel upslope along public paths safely since it is motor power, not speed, that pushes the wheels.

"We understand the worries and LTA will improve awareness to reassure PMA users that 6kmh is safe," Baey added.

