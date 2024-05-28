'Only-in-Singapore story': Aussie surprised Changi Airport found lost item in 30 mins

A TikToker reported a lost item at Changi Airport and could not believe it when she received an email that the item had been found less than 30 minutes later.

The TikToker, who goes by Nim, expressed her amazement and gratitude to the airport in a video posted on May 26.

In the 52-second video, Nim said that this was a "only-in-Singapore story" that happened to her partner the night before.

The TikToker, who had moved to Singapore in 2022, recounted that her partner was flying out of Changi Airport and had purchased a gift in a duty-free shop.

"In his mad haste, he ended up leaving the bag on a bollard in the arrivals pickup area and my partner thought it was long gone," said the lawyer from Australia.

"But I had a look online and I realised that you could just mark an item as missing, so I did that with kind of no hope that it would be found."

She was referring to the Lost & Found page on the Changi Airport website where you can enquire about lost items on an aircraft or at the airport.

"Within 30 minutes, we got an email back from Changi, saying that they found the item and it was waiting for us for pick up," said the TikToker.

"Like I cannot believe it. We thought it was long gone. And I know in this instance, it's not a sentimental object by any means. Just the fact that they found it, and that no one else had obviously taken it, or maybe someone handed it in."

"It's insane. So very grateful. Thank you, Changi Airport. You're the best!"

Her video even got a response from Changi Airport's official TikTok account, which left the comment: "Yay, glad to be of help."

The TikToker's story also inspired others to share their own experience.

One commenter wrote: "I was sick and withdrew $500 from an ATM and walked away. The person behind ran after me with the cash I forgot to take."

Another said: "Dropped my wallet in Orchard Road and the person who found it called a name card inside to track me down."

Someone else commented: "My visiting family couldn't grasp the concept of me leaving my shopping on the hawker centre table to 'chope' it as we got our food. They keep circling back to check on it."

A netizen opined: "Honesty is such a strange concept to some countries."

To which Nim replied: "Yeah, I feel like I have low expectations. Hence, being surprised."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.