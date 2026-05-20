OpenAI pledges over $300m to boost Singapore's AI ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI has linked up with Singapore on a new initiative called "OpenAI for Singapore" to support the national AI agenda.

The creator of ChatGPT said they will invest over $300 million as part of the collaboration to drive applied AI innovation, grow AI talent, and make AI accessible to Singaporeans, businesses and the public sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and OpenAI on Wednesday (May 20).

Announcing the OpenAI Singapore Applied AI Lab at the ATxSummit 2026, the firm's Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser said the laboratory is its first outside of the US and is looking to fill more than 200 specialist roles focusing on the development of frontier AI.

Frontier AI refers to the most recent and highly advanced AI systems available.

OpenAI said in a statement that the Applied AI Lab teams will work with organisations on "production-grade AI systems for complex workflows where the answer is not obvious upfront".

The Lab will support Singapore's AI Missions and national priorities, in the areas such as public services, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

Training software engineers

At the core of the lab are forward deployed engineers (FDE), who will work closely with companies to understand workflows, constraints and users to apply effective AI systems.

OpenAI said it will launch a FDE programme here to train mid-career software engineers in building AI systems.

The company also committed to collaborating with students, educators, and tech professionals to provide hands-on training and experiences.

In a joint statement, MDDI and OpenAI said the partnership will improve AI accessibility for all through various initiatives.

"With AI reshaping economies, businesses and the workforce, Singapore's response has been deliberate: growing new sectors, anchoring global frontier companies here, and equipping our people with the skills to thrive in this new environment," said Chng Kai Fong, MDDI's Permanent Secretary.

"This partnership with OpenAI reflects the Government's commitment to developing Singapore's AI capabilities, strengthening enterprise adoption of AI, and securing good jobs for Singaporeans."

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Google and MDDI expands partnership

Separately, MDDI also announced an expanded partnership with Google on frontier AI on Wednesday, which is built on a memorandum of understanding inked in 2022.

Google's AI research lab DeepMind is exploring a collaboration with public health clusters to explores how AI can support doctors in delivering higher quality care, as well as engaging patients throughout their medical journeys.

DeepMind will also partner with the National Research Foundation to train local researchers on agentic AI tools for science, while Google and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will collaborate in the area of scientific research and analysis.

Additionally, a Gemma-powered running assistant designed for blind and low vision athletes is in development, and DeepMind will partner with SG Enable to test and iterate the product.

Google said it will also work with the Ministry of Education to strengthen AI capabilities in education, including educator training and upskilling programmes.

It has also published a joint whitepaper with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Government Technology Agency of Singapore, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority on AI agents, based on a sandbox testing for public sector use cases launched in 2025.

"Through this expanded partnership with the Singapore Government, we are putting AI into action by combining the best of our technology, R&D expertise, and local talent to accelerate AI for the public good." said Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com