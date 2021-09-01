Operation Prata Predator: Encik Kim Huat's mission will make you crave some late night grub

Heading out for supper is a serious matter on these shores and it seems like no one understands that better than Encik Kim Huat.

He planned a complete operation and was passionately prepping his guard duty soldiers ahead of launching into the aptly titled operation Prata Predator.

Actually, it's just heading out an army camp to grab supper. However, like many who served the army can attest to, not all Enciks are as sympathetic of a recruit's midnight hunger pangs.

Encik has a mission for his men. A do-or-die mission. pic.twitter.com/3Tejskubaz — mrbrown (@mrbrown) August 31, 2021

Early into the two-minute clip uploaded on Tuesday (Aug 31), Kim Huat took umbrage at the suggestion of ordering food online.

The recruit who suggested that was almost "rewarded" a three-weekend guard duty too. Yikes.

"We are the elite, we ownself dabao (takeaway)," said Kim Huat with pride.

Each of his recruits were given a specific task. Ahmad was the lone ranger on chicken wings while Gopal and Aloysius were the duos in charge of handling sambal fried rice.

Interestingly, if you've been listening to the video closely, Encik actually dropped little nuggets for viewers to ponder upon.

He mentioned the importance of dropping behind enemy lines, getting to objectives in quick time, and securing two crossing sites.

If this all sounds a little familiar, here's why.

On Aug 21, Malaysia's military posted this on Facebook – a video of operation codename Para Predator.

Coincidence? Perhaps. A cheeky dig up north? Quite likely.

