Operation targeting delivery trucks yields 3 tonnes of illegally imported produce from Malaysia

A joint operation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yielded almost three tonnes of illegally imported produce from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Conducted on July 24 and July 25, the operation targeted delivery trucks which typically transport produce intended for direct distribution to retailers and customers, said the authorities in a joint statement on Friday (July 25).

ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint noticed discrepancies in the consignment transported by a truck and subsequently referred them to SFA for further checks.

Upon investigation, SFA found under-declared vegetables in the truck including eggplants, cucumbers and long beans. All illegally imported produce were seized.

SFA investigations are also ongoing.

Food imports into Singapore must meet SFA requirements, and illegally imported produce of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk.

Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, the authorities said.

Those convicted of illegally importing fresh vegetables will face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

