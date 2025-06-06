Operator of F&B chain Ayam Penyet President fined $1,000 after SFA finds food safety lapses at Hillion Mall outlet

Tiberias International Food, the operator of chain restaurant Ayam Penyet President, has been fined $1,000 on June 4 for food safety lapses.

In a media release on Thursday June 5, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it and the Ministry of Health (MOH) had received reports involving six diners ill with gastroenteritis after eating food Ayam Penyet President in June 2024.

None of the six were hospitalised, added the food agency.

MOH and SFA then jointly inspected the establishment's premises located at Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang and found multiple food safety lapses.

The lapses included a dirty chiller, which increases the risk of cross contamination, as well as dirty racks and wall tiles, which were indicative of poor food safety standards, explained SFA.

In 2020, the Ayam Penyet President shop at Kallang Wave Mall had its licence suspended for two weeks after incurring 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

They had been given six demerit points then for selling unclean food and another six demerit points for failing to register a food handling assistant.

Ayam Penyet President was also fined $800 for these two offences at that time.

SFA said all food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained and adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, and that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against operators found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $2,000.

In the case of a continuing offence, they may be subjected to an additional fine not exceeding $100 for every day the offence continues after conviction.

The food agency also advised the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments to not patronise them and provide feedback on the matter online at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback for investigations.

