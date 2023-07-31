Opinions divided over Choa Chu Kang resident who put furniture in void deck for 'anyone' to use

It was like having another living room.

Someone placed a table and chairs outside their home on the ground floor of an HDB block in Yew Tee.

Stomp contributor Kieren shared photos of the various items including two undecorated Christmas trees in a space next to the carpark at Block 661 Choa Chu Kang Crescent on July 26.

"This resident living on the ground floor was spotted placing their furniture including chairs, doormats, potted plants, bench, table and even a swing outside their flat and hindering the public space meant for common use," said the Stomp contributor.

"It is a very selfish and inconsiderate act."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said on Friday (July 28): "We are aware of this situation and have reached out to the resident.

"We have already advised the resident to clear items over the next two weeks."

When Stomp visited the spot on Sunday morning, all the items were still there but slightly rearranged. A large umbrella had been installed at the table.

A toy monkey was spotted hugging a tree branch.

A neighbour told Stomp that anyone could use the furniture and he did not have a problem with the stuff being there as the area was kept clean.

He added he wished people would complain about something else.

