Opposition unity 'close to impossible' in future elections after WP withdrawal: NSP chief

SINGAPORE - The eleventh-hour decision by WP to withdraw from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will make it near impossible for opposition parties to co-operate and avoid multi-party contests in future elections.

Speaking during a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre on April 24, National Solidarity Party (NSP) secretary-general Spencer Ng said that maintaining unity among opposition parties to avoid multi-cornered battles is going to be "extremely difficult, or close to impossible".

"Some parties, in the name of opposition unity, demand that the other party make way for them.

"They make use of this (idea of) opposition unity and try to barge their way through," said Mr Ng, who leads the five-member NSP team contesting Sembawang GRC.

His comments echo the view of People's Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng, who said that he was angry that WP decided not to field a team for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

"It is very ironic that the slogan of WP is working for Singapore. But do you really work for Singapore when you deprive 130,000 voters of their right to vote?" he reportedly said.

NSP had earlier indicated its interest to contest Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC after the redrawing of boundaries. It last contested Marine Parade GRC in 2011.

In the 2020 election, the PAP retained Marine Parade GRC with 57.74 per cent of the vote against the WP. This was down from 64.07 per cent in 2015.

WP candidates, including senior counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal, had walked the ground ahead of the 2025 General Election, but NSP staked a claim to the GRC after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee released its report on March 11.

However, on Nomination Day on April 23, WP withdrew from the constituency to focus on other contests.

It sparked anger among the leaders of opposition parties, especially when WP entered into a four-cornered fight for Tampines GRC against PPP, NSP and the incumbent PAP.

Mr Ng said the NSP learnt the hard way that opposition unity is "extremely difficult" to secure.

The party had on April 20 announced that it was not fielding candidates in Marsiling-Yew Tee and Jalan Besar GRCs, as well as withdraw from Sembawang West and Tampines Changkat SMCs, for the sake of opposition co-operation.

Mr Ng said the NSP also faced calls from some quarters to step back from Sembawang GRC, after the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) announced its intentions to contest there.

SDP suggested NSP contest Holland-Bukit Timah GRC instead.

Both parties failed to reach an agreement to avoid a multi-party contest in Sembawang GRC, which means SDP and NSP will take on the incumbent PAP led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Ng said the NSP is putting voters' interests before the party's interests in contesting two constituencies.

"We are here to serve the people. We are not here to play board games," said Mr Ng, who added that NSP has been walking the ground in Sembawang GRC for over a decade now.

"We have listened to (residents), taken in their feedback. From there we craft our policies and manifestos," he said.

However, Mr Ng could not hold back his disappointment with WP and SDP.

"On party interest and respect for ourselves, there must be a line.

"If we move wherever you tell us to move, then what is the value of our existence? And to be treated by fellow opposition parties in this manner.

"They should do some soul-searching," he added.

During the Kampung Admiralty walkabout, his team encountered residents who said they prefer the "louder opposition parties", said Mr Ng.

"They might champion for something that seems to be a bit more radical, but it's not our party's character," he added, saying the party is more constructive and rational with its policy proposals.

One particular proposal that the party does not agree with is the lowering of GST.

Over 2023 and 2024, Singapore's GST rose from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

Mr Ng said while he disagrees with the idea to lower GST, he does not want to see it rise above 9 per cent.

He added: "The moment you (introduce the tax), it is very hard to take away... Even if you call for a reduction of GST to 7 per cent, people will say why not 5 per cent? Why not 3 per cent?

"And even if you reduce GST, how are you going to make sure everybody brings down the prices?"

Mr Ng said the party's manifesto released on April 23 proposes removing the GST for essential life items and baby supplies to reduce cost of living concerns, although it did not provide more information on what falls under "essential items".

NSP also said it will unveil its proposed town plan for Sembawang in the coming days, with a focus on multi-generational living.

"We envision Sembawang as a lifestyle destination, for young couples who want to apply for housing with their parents, and good amenities for retirement folks," said Mr Ng.

