The Orange Ballroom ordered to close for 20 days for allowing couple to hold wedding receptions involving 275 people

SINGAPORE - A wedding venue that allowed a couple to host three receptions involving 275 people has been ordered to close for 20 days for breaching safe management measures.

The Orange Ballroom, located on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang, has been ordered to close from Monday (March 22) to April 10.

In a statement on Monday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that its safe distancing ambassadors conducted checks at the venue on Jan 30 and noticed that a wedding couple held two receptions, at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Further investigations found that arrangements were made to host about 300 people over three receptions that day.

Under the law, a wedding couple is allowed only one wedding reception, involving not more than 100 people, including the couple. SLA said that investigations are ongoing for potential breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

"Agencies take a serious view of any breach in safe management measures by wedding organisers, venue operators and individuals," said SLA.

"We remind all companies involved in wedding events as well as couples planning their weddings to be fully aware of and strictly adhere to prevailing safe management measures to ensure the health and well-being of the community."

Last year, the venue was reported to be a Covid-19 cluster.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.