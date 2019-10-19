Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault

The sole woman allegedly linked to the Orchard Towers killing burst into tears when told on Friday (Oct 18) that her murder charge has been reduced to assault.

Offenders convicted of assault can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000. Those convicted of murder can face the death sentence.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, was one of seven people originally charged with the murder of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who was attacked at 6.30am on July 2 and died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital about an hour later.

The other six people originally charged with murder are: Tan Hong Sheng, 22; Loo Boon Chong, 25; Tan Sen Yang, 28; as well as Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing and Ang Da Yuan, all 26. Their cases are pending.