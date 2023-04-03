Organiser apologises after frustrated runners queue for up to 3.5 hours for race pack at Suntec

It was no joke.

The organiser of the 2XU Compression Run has apologised to participants "for the inconvenience caused regarding the collection of your race packs".

Runners reportedly queued for up to 3½ hours at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday (April 1), the first day of race pack collection which started at 11am.

Photos showed the long line of people occupying most of the floor.

Facebook user Franz Salazar said he queued for 3½ hours.

This was despite the organiser posting on Facebook at 1.17pm that the expected queue time was two to 2½ hours.

Update.. Queue time 3:30hrs 2-2.5hrs queue time for 2XU Compression Run Race Pack Collection 😳 #2xucompressionrun2023 Posted by Franz Salazar on Friday, March 31, 2023

Someone commented on the 2XU Compression Run Facebook page: "Organiser pulling some kind of April Fool's joke."

Several netizens pointed out that they could have completed a half marathon in the time it took to collect the race pack.

Another quipped: "Wow! I didn't know the organiser is also using the same system as the ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)."

This was a reference to the delays at land and air checkpoints caused by a "technical glitch" in the automated Immigration clearance system the day before.

PHOTO: Stomp

At 5.46pm, the 2XU Compression Run organiser posted on Facebook: "We would like to express our deepest apologies for the inconvenience caused regarding the collection of your race packs. We understand that the delay and inconvenience have caused frustration and disappointment among some of you, and we want to assure you that we take full responsibility for this situation.

"To make things right, we have taken immediate steps to rectify the situation and ensure that everyone will be able to collect their race packs efficiently. We have worked hard to address the underlying issues that caused the delay and have put in place measures to prevent such situations from happening in the future.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Race Entry Pack Collection will commence tomorrow at 10.30am.

"Additionally, we will also be hosting the 2nd Race Entry Pack Collection on April 8 and 9 from 11am to 7pm at Marina Square Link Bridge Atrium, Level 2, so you can collect your race packs at your convenience."

Dear valued participants, We would like to express our deepest apologies for the inconvenience caused regarding the... Posted by 2XU Compression Run on Saturday, April 1, 2023

The 2XU Compression Run is scheduled to flag off at the F1 Pit Building on April 16 at 4.30am.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.