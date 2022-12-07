Otter attack? Hougang homeowner heartbroken after finding $50,000 worth of koi decimated

Just a few weeks after otters raided a Bukit Timah residence for koi, another homeowner, who lives in a semi-detached house along Surin Avenue, found her pet fish decimated.

The woman surnamed Dai told 8world that her domestic helper woke her up at around 7am on Tuesday (Dec 6) to tell her the bad news.

When Dai and her husband reached the pond, they found a couple of koi heads floating in water tinged with blood.

Over 20 of her pet fish were killed — some of the dead fish had their stomachs hollowed out, others only had their heads left. The lone survivor was injured too.

Speaking to the Chinese media outlet, Dai shared that the koi were ornamental fish imported from Japan, and they were estimated to be worth around $50,000.

"I'm heartbroken! I've reared some of the koi for more than 30 years, they're just like my own children," she said.

As her CCTV camera was faulty and did not capture footage of the incident, Dai does not know who the perpetrator is.

Given the state of the dead fish, the woman suspects that it was an otter attack.

Noting that several potted plants near the fence had been knocked over, the critters could've sneaked into her home by climbing over the water pipes and plants there, she said.

Dai's husband also told Shin Min Daily News that he meshed up the gaps in the gate after hearing about otter attacks from his neighbours two months ago.

Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain.

Dai, who has been living there for more than 30 years, said she hasn't heard of any otter sighting or attack in Hougang.

She contacted National Parks Board's (NParks) Animal Response Centre that same day, and was told that this is the first report of an otter attack in the area. They also suggested that her family mesh up the gate to prevent future break-ins.

Traumatised by the incident, the homeowner said she is worried that otters would return for her surviving koi, and added that she does not plan on rearing any more fish in the near future.

Speaking to 8world, Dai's neighbor shared that she too is worried about her own fish.

"It's really a pity to see my neighbor's koi in such a state.

"Our fish pond is located in the inner courtyard, some distance from the fence. While we are worried, there's nothing much we could do to prevent otters from getting in," she said.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

In a press conference addressing otter management in October, NParks suggested that homeowners mesh up gaps and erect other "otter-proof" barriers to protect their homes from the creatures.

NParks shared that they received over 300 otter-related feedback as of September this year, more than the whole of last year (305) and 2020 (208).

