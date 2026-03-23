Otters and crocodile have dramatic confrontation at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

A bevy of six otters recently ganged up on a crocodile at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, delighting the internet as they forced the large reptile to retreat.

Facebook user Rovena Chew shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings page that she had recorded the dramatic interaction at about 7.20am on Sunday (March 22).

In the clip, a crocodile resting in the waters off a muddy bank suddenly lunges sideways and snaps at an otter, which speedily scampers away.

The sudden splash attracts the attention of five other otters, which start circling the croc as it attempts to chase the first otter.

As the reptile strikes at them twice with its jaws wide open, the sleek otters wiggle away twice.

Finally, as the otters gather again, the crocodile slinks back in defeat and submerges itself beneath the water's surface. Following the minute-long confrontation, the otters are seen romping around the area, some with fish in their mouths.

Chew's post has attracted over 1,400 likes and nearly 100 comments from amazed netizens.

"Wow!!! Those otters are naughty and risk-takers," remarked one Facebook user.

"They are playful. Just realise they can perform synchronised swimming well too," jested another.

Some netizens noted in the comments that the otters were likely engaging in mobbing behaviour, when prey harass a predator to drive it away.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is home to several animal species including the estuarine crocodile, smooth-coated otter, monitor lizards, and birds.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com