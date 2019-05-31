Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters

PHOTO: Ms Lim
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A group of otters were spotted at a Bukit Timah bus stop on Thursday morning (May 30).

The group of six were also seen near Stevens MRT station on the same day, as well as near Adam Road Food Centre the evening before, according to posts by netizens to the OtterWatch Facebook page.

A Straits Times reader noticed the otters along Bukit Timah Road at around 7am when she was sending her children to school.

"They were chilling at the road side at first, then they were trying to cross the road," said the 37-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim.

"It was a bit scary. They tried a few times before managing to cross safely."

She added that it was an unexpected and unusual sight in the morning, and that the otters were "very cute".

Otter enthusiast Bernard Seah, 50, identified the group as the Zouk otters, which were named as such when they were spotted near the former Zouk site in Jiak Kim Street in the second half of 2018.

He said that the group was seen in the Bukit Timah area as the otters had been fleeing from the Bishan otter family that had visited the Zouk otters' area along the Singapore River on Wednesday.

The Bishan group, as well as the Marina otter family, are two well-known otter families here.

When asked how the Zouk otters might have ended up in the Bukit Timah area, he said that it was the general direction they had moved in.

Mr Seah explained that otters require land as much as they need water, adding that it was a common misconception to think that otters did everything in the water.

"They need land to sleep and to rest, and running and moving on land is something these smooth-coated otters are very comfortable with," he added.

The group of Zouk otters comprise three adults and three offspring, with the three pups born in end-November last year.

"The Zouk otters seem to not lack the curiosity of otters, in fact a little more than usual. They were recently spotted at the perimeter of the Istana," said Mr Seah.

This is not the first time otters were spotted in the Bukit Timah area. In 2017, Stomp reported that a group of otters were seen outside Hwa Chong Institution. It is believed that they were the Marina otters.

Separately, Stomp reported that a dead otter was found along Yishun Avenue 1 on Thursday morning.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore wildlife
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Caught on CCTV: Suspected rapist in South Korea follows woman home
Caught on CCTV: Suspected rapist in South Korea follows woman home
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Huawei&#039;s membership with SD, WiFi and Bluetooth alliances restored
Huawei's membership with SD, WiFi and Bluetooth alliances restored
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
'Kampung' life a strange and foreign time for 15-year-old Singaporean filmmakers
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
Singaporean who helps poor in Vietnam seeks aid to pay hospital bills after accident
Singaporean who helps poor in Vietnam seeks aid to pay hospital bills after accident

LIFESTYLE

2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
What she&#039;s truly thinking: I have big boobs and it&#039;s not as fun as you think
What she's truly thinking: I have big boobs and it's not as fun as you think
3 alternatives to placing your parents in a nursing home
3 alternatives to placing your parents in a nursing home

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame

SERVICES