Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation

PHOTO: Stomp
John Tan
The New Paper

Traffic came to a standstill outside International Plaza in Anson Road yesterday morning when a family of six otters decided to go for a walk along the road.

A video of their escapade was posted on Facebook page Singapore Taxi Driver, which had about 1,000 shares as of last night.

A man in a neon vest can be seen directing traffic away from the otters.

After a while, the otters run to the pavement and into the bushes while a crowd of onlookers film them with their mobile phones.

Otter family searches for breakfast in the CBD. Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2MHQQK6

Posted by Stomp on Thursday, 13 June 2019

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) deputy chief executive officer Kalai Vanan told The New Paper it was in touch with the National Parks Board and OtterWatch and is monitoring the situation.

OtterWatch is a group that provides information and updates on otters in Singapore. Its Facebook page has more than 41,000 likes.

Mr Vanan said: "We need to understand where and how they appeared in the Central Business District to try and avoid a similar situation in the future.

"It is not viable to catch and relocate the entire family as any attempt can potentially cause the otters to frantically disperse, increasing the chances of accidents."

It asked people to not crowd around the otters and instead give them space.

National University of Singapore biology lecturer N. Sivasothi, who heads OtterWatch, told TNP: "These otters likely came from the Singapore River. While we don't see it, Singapore is connected by drains and canals.

"It is a network that otters can use to reach dry land. Otters are always exploring new territories too."

Ottercity, another group that provides information and updates on otters, identified the family as the Zouk 6.

They were given the name as they live near Jiak Kim Bridge along the Singapore River, near Zouk.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore wildlife Acres
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
At 21, this filmmaker wants to bring Singapore folktales to Hollywood. Could he make the next Crazy Rich Asians?
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage to Akira
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms

SERVICES