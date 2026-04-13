Otters take a dip in swimming pool, feast on fish in residential pond at Lentor condominium

A condominium in Lentor had some unwanted guests over the weekend — a pair of otters.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a resident at Bullion Park said that the two otters were seen at the condominium located at Lentor Loop on Saturday (April 13) night.

Videos provided by the resident show the otters scurrying around, with one even being chased by a resident.

The otter bounds across the floor and leaps into the swimming pool, avoiding the resident who chases after it with what appears to be a broom.

The otter can also be seen paddling across the length of the pool and running away as the resident continues to catch up to it.

In a separate video, another otter can be seen in the community pond chewing on fish.

Residents who gathered around the pond took videos of the spectacle while the otter continued its feast.

According to the resident, a report was made to NParks and is pending investigation.

"I hope that we will be able to find a way to permanently keep the otters out. Many families here find it therapeutic to stroll around the pond and to watch the fishes," the resident said.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks and Bullion Park management for more information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com