'Our batang fish come in thick slices': Hawker defends $14 pricing for plate of 'cai fan'

He'd pulled out a $10 note from his pocket to pay for his plate of 'cai fan', but was shocked to discover that his meal cost $14.

The man, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that he'd patronised an economy rice stall at Mayflower Market & Food Centre located in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (April 5) at about noon.

The real estate agent, 55, ordered a slice of fried batang (spanish mackerel), some french beans, beansprouts, as well as an omelette.

Noting the peak lunchtime period and a long line of customers behind him, Chen chose not to dispute the amount and just paid.

"After I'd eaten I went to question the lady boss about the price of my meal.

"She told me the french beans was more expensive, then stated that the fish was $8 and the vegetable and egg dishes are $2 each," said Chen.

"And it was just a plain omelette without any meat," he added.

Chen told Shin Min that he regularly orders meat and fish dishes from economy rice stalls and would usually be able to estimate the total bill.

He shared that one other instance where the amount had crossed $10 was because he'd ordered a whole fish.

"I think the problem stems from the fact that there are no prices displayed and many economy rice stalls are like that.

"The stall owner might have increased the prices of the other dishes I picked just because I ordered fish," Chen said.

Speaking to Shin Min on Saturday, the owner of Ah Jie Mixed Vegetable Rice, Porridge recalled that Chen had returned to enquire about the pricing.

The stall owner, surnamed Cai, said she would always state the price of each dish as the customer is ordering and if the customer feels the dish is too expensive, he or she can change their mind.

"A majority of our customers are regulars and they are familiar with our pricing.

"We only use fresh ingredients which already come at a high cost. Our batang fish come in thick slices and the portion of omelette is generous too. Moreover, the cost of french beans is also high," Cai explained.

When interviewed by Shin Min, some hawker centre patrons were divided as to whether prices at the economy rice stall were justified.

A man surnamed Pan stated that he doesn't frequent the stall as he is aware of the pricing.

"$8 for a slice of fish is a little bit unreasonable. I feel the meal should normally cost around $7 or $8," said the 60-year-old.

Another member of the public, surnamed Li, said the problem can be avoided if stallholders inform customers of the price beforehand.

"If I know that the fish costs $8 then I'd definitely not buy it. I feel the pricing of the other dishes are also on the high side," said the 34-year-old.

One regular customer who did not wish to be named said she'll usually patronise the stall once a week.

"The ingredients they use are fresh and they also give a good amount so I find the price reasonable. After all, everything is expensive these days."

This is not the first time that the stall's pricing has been called into question.

In 2022, a Reddit user took to the platform to complain about having to pay $11 for a packet of rice with a slice of batang and some yong tau foo.

Cai explained to Shin Min at the time that she only buys fresh ingredients and picks better grades of fish.

"I'm different from the others, I always buy the expensive ones," she told 8world.

