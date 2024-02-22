'Our business dropped by half': Rodent infestation near Bukit Merah coffee shop sends diners scurrying

It was a rat-tling sight.

A mischief of rodents have made themselves a home at a grass patch near Block 165 Bukit Merah Central, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Construction manager Wang, 42, told the Chinese evening daily that he spotted four or five rodents at the grass patch last year.

"But the situation worsened this month, and many rodents will scamper around every night," he complained.

When Shin Min visited the area on Monday (Feb 19) evening, two or three rodents were seen running across the grass patch.

Around 10 holes of varying depths were also found on the patch. The holes are believed to be rodent burrows.

Speaking to Shin Min, Li, the owner of a nearby coffee shop, revealed that they discovered the rodent infestation last year and reported the problem to the town council.

"We also hired a pest control company every month to deal with the issue, but the area outside our coffee shop premise does not fall under our jurisdiction, so there is not much we can do," he explained.

'Our business has dropped by half'

Li added that the rodent infestation has also affected business, pointing out that a popular mookata stall in the coffee shop has seen a decrease in the number of customers.

"The problem is not as serious in the afternoon, but the rodents scurry around at night.

"Our business has dropped by half, and I hope the authorities can resolve this problem," he expressed.

The owner divulged that the rodents would also gnaw on raw materials delivered to the coffee shop in the early mornings.

To circumvent this problem, the hawkers have requested their suppliers to place the items in a plastic container.

He also worries that the rodents would enter the coffee shop in search of food, which would lead to a food safety issue.

Culling exercises conducted

In response to Shin Min's queries, a Tanjong Pagar Town Council spokesperson said they have received a report about the rodent infestation.

Cleaning works are carried out on a regular basis every week, and rodent culling exercises will be conducted at night to tackle the issue, said the spokesperson.

