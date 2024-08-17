'Our neighbourhood was targeted': $3.85m stolen in landed homes break-ins sparks concerns among residents

Some $3.85 million in cash and valuables have been stolen from landed homes in Singapore by international criminal syndicates, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Aug 16).

Between June 1 and August 4, there were 10 cases reported and most of them took place at the private residential estates in the vicinity of the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road.

There was one house in the Bishan area that was also burglarised.

Police said that of the $3.85 million stolen across the 10 cases, approximately $1.36 million in items have been recovered.

Since June 2024, three separate individuals involved in these cases have been arrested and charged in court.

They are Long Zhihua, 38, Luo Changchang, 43, and Wu Jinxing, 27.

Preliminary investigations indicate that foreign syndicates involving Chinese nationals are linked to these cases.

14 other Chinese nationals have also been identified by police but are currently out of Singapore. Officers are engaging Chinese authorities for assistance in obtaining more information on their locations.

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam, at the sidelines of a community event at Chong Pang on Saturday, said these syndicates are believed to be operating in small groups, breaking into residences by climbing walls or fences.

Describing their modus operandi as "interesting", Shanmugam described how in some cases, one group goes in to steal the items, which can include luxury items like luxury bags, watches. They then conceal them in forested areas nearby.

"Then they, we think, go off. Their accomplices will then later on come and take these items. So, quite a sophisticated operation," he added.

Speaking with the media at Mount Sinai on Friday (Aug 16), resident Daniel Lin, a volunteer with the Citizens on Patrol scheme under SPF, recalled how there was chatter on the community's WhatsApp chat group about the spate of break-ins occurring in their area.

"We realised that our neighbourhood is being targeted by these break-ins," he said. "So we tried to engage the community a bit more, to remind our neighbours to keep their valuables, lock their cars, make sure that everyone is alerted to strangers or unfamiliar faces."

Lin, who has lived in the Mount Sinai area for approximately 30 years, patrols this neighbourhood about three times a month.

When he patrols the area, he speaks with other residents in Mount Sinai, who share their worries with him.

According to Lin, who is in his 40s, some residents have given feedback that they are very concerned about the recent spate of break-ins, especially those with elderly or youth at home, or those planning on leaving the country for holidays.

"So definitely, the residents in this area are very concerned about their safety, and of course, we want to make sure that the community is well-aware of the crimes that have been committed around our neighbourhood, and that we will do our best to protect the community," he added.

Another Mount Sinai resident Wai Chee Leong, told The Straits Times how he only found out about the break-ins about three weeks ago while chatting with neighbours.

"We were quite surprised to hear of the spate of break-ins, because all this time the neighbourhood has been very safe. Since then, many of us have been upping our security measures, with CCTVs and motion sensor lights," he reportedly said.

Remain vigilant and enhance home security: Police

Lin and other residents in the Holland area aren't alone in this, however - the police said they have stepped up efforts to keep the area safe.

"The police have engaged residents, set up patrols, deployed mobile cameras and drones in the affected area," a police spokesperson said in an interview with media on Friday.

"We urge residents to remain vigilant and enhance their home security by installing burglar alarms and CCTV cameras."

As part of the increased measures put in place by police, the mobile cameras (Mobicams) will help increase situational awareness for the police and supplement police presence in the area.

These cameras have self-sustainable power supplies and can be set up quickly with flexible outdoor deployments.

The SPF Aerial Response Teams have also deployed drones to patrol the area.

These drones have blinkers, cameras and thermal sensors and will complement ground patrols to prevent, deter and detect crime.

There have also been increased public education efforts island-wide to increase awareness of residents staying within landed properties.

The police also advised that homeowners should ensure perimeter security is well-maintained, with good lighting, secure gates and clear CCTV coverage. Windows and doors should have sturdy locks and should be closed and locked when residents leave their home or turn in for the night.

The police also recommends residents install burglar alarm systems and place CCTV cameras at strategic locations, also displaying 'CCTV in operation' signs that could dissuade potential burglars.

Valuables should also be stored in a secure and discreet location within homes to deter theft.

"We are heartened to see our Citizens on Patrol members engaging the residents in their neighbourhood to provide crime prevention advice to prevent, deter and detect crime," the police also said.

Although housebreaking and related offences have been on a general decline, the police also advises residents to not be complacent.

Foreigners targeting homes pose new threat

Shanmugam, on Saturday, also pointed out that the number of housebreaking cases has been on a downtrend.

In the first half of 2024, there were 59 housebreaking-related cases reported compared to 70 cases in the first half of 2023.

This was a general downward trend until the police observed the sudden spike in the number of cases reported at private residential estates in June and July 2024.

"This modus operandi, now, of foreigners coming into Singapore, targeting houses, working in teams, is a threat that we now have to deal with," he added.

He also reminded Singaporeans to "be vigilant" and "come forward if they see anything suspicious in their neighbourhoods".

