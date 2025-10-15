'Our road infrastructure isn't a playground': LTA warns against social media stunt involving traffic lights and signposts

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned the public against hanging on traffic lights and signposts as part of a social media trend.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 14), the authority stated that it is aware of the trend where people film themselves hanging from traffic lights, road signs and other road infrastructure.

"Fun's fun, but our road infrastructure isn't a playground. It helps facilitate travel and keeps everyone safe. Please don't use them as props for social media. Let's keep our roads safe (and your content risk-free)," said LTA.

The post also had images depicting the challenge which were generated by artificial intelligence.

The trend gained traction after a US-based TikTok user by the name of Aaron Brown posted a video of him lip-syncing to the song Maui Wowie by American rapper Kid Cudi while hanging from a road sign in Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug 6.

Brown's original video has over 3.4 million views and 756,000 likes as of Wednesday. He has posted multiple videos doing the trend at various locations since.

This also ignited renewed interest in the 2008 song, which is number 17 on the Spotify Viral 50 list as of Wednesday.

[[nid:715328]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com