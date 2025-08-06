'Our young hero': 22-year-old NSF bitten multiple times while rescuing dog in Bedok hit-and-run

While out jogging in Bedok on Sunday (Aug 3), 22-year-old Ilham Jufri witnessed a heartbreaking scene when a dog ran across the road and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Without hesitation, Ilham dashed across the road to carry the injured dog to safety.

In a post uploaded to Facebook by Ilham's father, Jufri Salim, he shared that he was first notified of the incident in the evening, after his son rescued a toy poodle which was hit by a car.

According to Jufri, while holding the dog in his arms, Ilham noticed that the poodle was having seizures, prompting him to immediately call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

However, the poodle was still not out of danger.

"Minutes later, the disoriented dog suddenly bolted back across the road into traffic. [My] son chased after it, shouting for help," Jufri said, adding that at least 10 passersby joined in the effort.

"A young lady finally managed to catch the dog and [Ilham] took over from there [ensuring] its safety and [getting] it medical help."

Ilham also observed that the poodle was wearing a harness, suggesting that it wasn't a stray but a runaway pet.

However, he noted that no owner was in sight when the incident occurred.

Serving in the police K-9 unit

Although he had rescued the dog, Jufri pointed out that his son endured six bites on three of his fingers, which bled.

Jufri said that his son, who is currently serving his National Service in the Police Force's K-9 unit, is trained in handling dogs and has been a lifelong animal lover.

In spite of the pain, Ilham continued to hold the dog while waiting for the SPCA to arrive.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted by an off-duty full-time police national serviceman to a suspected hit-and-run involving a car and a dog along Bedok South Road towards Bayshore Drive.

They added that the officer sustained injuries while rescuing the dog and subsequently sought his own medical attention.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After the police took Ilham's statement, Jufri and his wife, Surayah, who arrived at the scene, ensured that his wounds were cleaned with water.

Ilham was later sent to the hospital, where he received a tetanus shot.

An X-ray also revealed that he had fractured a finger, and he underwent surgery to prevent infection from the bites.

"He is now recovering in the hospital with his hand bandaged and [his] fingers in a cast. Despite the pain, he's in good spirits," Jufri wrote in his post.

"He's received visits from [the] family, a good friend, and even a caring couple he met during the rescue. They called him 'Our young hero.'"

According to a screenshot shared by Jufri in his post, the dog was collected from the SPCA by its owner.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jufri and SPCA for comment.

