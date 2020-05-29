Out of control Bentley crashes into cars in Ang Mo Kio carpark

It was a sight to behold — a guard rail wrapped around a Bentley convertible, a Mercedes Benz with its bonnet ripped off, and a Toyota van with scratches on its bumper.

The 67-year-old driver of the Bentley is believed to have lost control of her vehicle in a carpark at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Friday (May 29) morning.

A Facebook post suggested that the convertible hit the other vehicles before it was stopped by the guard rail.

Photos shared on SG Road Vigilante showed that the impact uprooted part of the guard rail, and knocked a nearby lamp post askew. A sizeable chunk of earth from the dislodged guard rail rested on the boot of the Bentley.

29may2020 ang mio kio ave 4 mayflower market A 67-year-old female driver was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The crash also attracted the attention of passers-by who gathered around the wreck. Police officers were spotted at the scene.

According to the police, the driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

