Proportion of rape, molest cases involving persons known to victims remained stable over past 5 years: MHA

While the number of molest and rape cases increased in 2025, with more than half of such cases involving offenders known to victims, its proportion has remained stable over the past five years, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming on Wednesday (April 8).

He was responding to a parliamentary question by MP Gho Sze Kee (Mountbatten SMC), who had asked whether the increase in such crimes in 2025 was primarily driven by this category of offenders.

Gho also asked for a contextual breakdown of the cases in domestic, workplace, and educational settings, and whether targeted interventions are being strengthened in these settings.

According to the police's annual crime brief released on Feb 24, the number of molest cases rose by 104 cases — from 1,427 in 2024, to 1,531 in 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of rape cases increased by 78 cases — from 401 to 479 cases.

MOS Goh said that while the majority of rape cases and more than half of the outrage of modesty cases involved offenders known to the victims, the proportion of such cases have remained stable over the last five years.

He also revealed that about 33 per cent of such cases took place in residential premises, 18 per cent in commercial premises, while 3 per cent took place in educational institutions.

"The Government takes a firm stance against all forms of sexual offending, and ministries have implemented a suite of measures to prevent offending, encourage reporting and improve victim support, regardless of where the offence occurs," Goh said.

Students in educational settings are taught to report their concerns and to seek help from trusted adults.

In domestic settings, specialist agencies such as the protection specialist centres and child protection specialist centres provide social and emotional support for victims of intra- and extra-familial violence, including sexual violence.

MOS Goh also pointed out that the police do provide victim care services when investigating sexual offences.

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