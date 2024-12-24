Outgoing Singtel CCO Lim Cheng Cheng resigns from SingPost's board of directors

Lim Cheng Cheng has stepped down from the board of directors of Singapore Post (SingPost), with effect from Monday (Dec 23).

She resigned as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company, according to a bourse filing on the Singapore Exchange.

"Ms Lim Cheng Cheng has served on the SingPost board for more than seven and a half years since her appointment on April 1, 2017," said SingPost.

This comes after telco Singtel's announcement last month that the 53-year-old, who is its group chief corporate officer, is leaving the company for a new professional opportunity.

She will be succeeded by Mark Chong, 60, who previously served as Singtel's chief technology officer from 2017 to 2022.

With Lim's resignation from Singtel and consequently the SingPost board, the telco has nominated a new non-independent and non-executive director in her stead.

"Consequent to Ms Lim's resignation, she will also cease to be a member of the finance and investment committee," said SingPost in announcement on Monday.

Singtel is a substantial shareholder of SingPost.

SingPost recently announced the termination of three senior management staff, group chief executive officer Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik, and chief executive of the company's international business unit Li Yu, with effect from Dec 21, following investigations into a whistle-blower's report filed earlier this year.

However, Phang and Yik contested the termination and called it "without merits" and "procedurally unfair".

