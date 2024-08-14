Outpouring of support during celebratory parade 'touched their hearts', say Singapore's Olympians

Following Team Singapore's celebratory parade on Wednesday (Aug 14), the Olympians expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support that they received.

The athletes, who drove past various locations in town such as Orchard Road and at the School of the Arts on an open-top bus, greeted hundreds of enthusiastic supporters.

Olympic Bronze medalist and kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder was one of the ten athletes present for the parade.

Speaking to the media after the event, he said that his heart melted upon seeing the large turnout.

"I was completely blown away. I had no idea that there would be such a cheer for us."

Thanking those who showed up, he added that the experience gave him "a real sense of having made a great positive impact".

The 17-year-old, who is Singapore's youngest Olympic medalist, also spotted his mother in the crowd at Victoria Street and blew her a kiss as the bus drove by.

Maeder had high praise for the various handmade signs supporters had brought along, pointing out one that read "Winning is always possible if you continue" amongst others.

When asked if he had a message for aspiring athletes in Singapore, Maeder said: "Please give yourself a shot, you're capable of so much more than you believe."

"Trust me, you will surprise yourself."

Badminton player Yeo Jia Min, 25, said that she felt happy and honoured seeing people from all walks of life cheering them on.

Yeo shared that she had mixed feelings when she first heard about the parade, but the experience erased her doubts.

"I didn't know if I should be up there and waving to everyone, but I thought maybe our stories and spirit were worth celebrating," Yeo said.

"Seeing so many people coming up, wearing red and white and waving the flag really brought a lot of pride to be representing Singapore."

During the Paris Games women's singles round-of-16 match, Yeo had burst into tears after losing to Japan's Aya Ohori and failing to qualify for the semi-finals. She later expressed her disappointment at not being able to claim the win for Singapore in interviews.

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee told the media that it was "really wonderful and heart-warming" to see Singaporeans rally together to support Team Singapore".

The 21-year-old, who had been embroiled in a selection controversy with fellow swimmer Quah Ting Wen in the lead-up to the Olympics, added that she was glad she could settle down and celebrate the team's achievements with the home crowd, describing it as an "amazing feeling".

Stephenie Chen, who made it to the semi-finals of women's kayaking, said that she found the parade "fun" and "boisterous".

"It was really nice to see everyone come along for the ride," added the 32-year-old.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, alongside Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and President of the Singapore National Olympic Council Grace Fu, sent Team Singapore off on the celebratory parade at 11.30am on Wednesday.

"Today is a day for Singaporeans to come out, cheer [our Olympians] on and encourage them," he said.

"[We need to] show them that we care for our sportsmen, and that we are so proud of them."

Minister Tong added that he hoped Maeder's win would inspire "not just more sailors or kitefoilers, but the wider sporting community."

"Young athletes could see this as an example of how it can be to achieve their aspirations," he said.

