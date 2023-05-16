Hougang residents up in arms after condo developer chops down trees to build cycling path

To make way for a new cycling path, a condo developer has recently begun chopping down some trees along the perimeter of the project along Hougang Avenue 2.

However, their actions have caused the nearby residents some displeasure.

One of them, Priscilla Lim, even took to Facebook last Sunday (May 14) to express her disdain.

Uploading photos of a tree stump, as well as several other trees that were due to be chopped, Lim protested: "They have already cut down a few healthy trees along Hougang Ave 2... The trees have been around for more than 30 years! This is just an outrage [sic]!"

In Lim's post, one of the trees had a sign stuck on it by the developers of Florence Residences, informing residents that the trees would be removed to make space for a cycling path.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Florence Residences is a 99-year leasehold condominium project developed by Logan Property.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Lim said: "Now this walkway has no more shade, and pedestrians will feel even warmer."

Lim isn't the only one upset by this.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the site last Sunday evening and on Monday morning, they found that the five trees had already been chopped down.

Nine more trees were also due for removal.

According to the Chinese daily, the pavement is currently estimated to be about three metres wide, while the space occupied by the trees is about half a metre wide.

Apart from Lim, there were also other Hougang residents who felt it was a pity that the trees had to be removed.

"The trees have been with us for many years, I hope they don't chop them," lamented a resident surnamed Huang.

Huang also felt that the current width of the pavement was sufficient for a cycling path, and did not see the need to expand it by getting rid of the trees.

On the flip side, there were some who felt that it was okay to sacrifice some greenery to develop the area.

"It's a good thing to widen the road so that it's easier for vehicles to pass through. Urban development shouldn't be hindered by trees," said a resident surnamed Xie.

Xie said she doesn't mind that the trees are being chopped down, as long as new ones are planted in the future.

Lim told Shin Min she previously contacted the developers of Florence Residences, who informed her that they were advised by the Land Transport Authority to install street lamps on the pavement before cutting down the trees.

The developer also told Lim that they had gotten approval from NParks before cutting the trees.

AsiaOne has contacted Logan Property for comment.

