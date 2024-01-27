'Outrageous': BreadTalk customer bites into stainless steel mould accidentally left in pastry

SINGAPORE - A BreadTalk customer who was eating a snack she bought from the bakery chain bit into a stainless steel mould left by mistake in the pastry before it was baked.

The customer – in a post written in Chinese on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Jan 8 – said she bought the pastry from a BreadTalk outlet at Plaza Singapura on Jan 7.

She added that she “almost collapsed” after she bit into the mould while eating the pastry the next morning, saying it was “outrageous”.

In response to queries, a BreadTalk spokesperson said it was “an unfortunate oversight by our kitchen team during the baking process in-store”.

She added: “BreadTalk takes the matter seriously and we immediately removed the product from all our outlets.”

She said the bakery chain offered items including a gift hamper, a dining card and the cost of any dental work she may have incurred, but the customer rejected the offer.

[[nid:663412]]

On Jan 12, the customer put up a second post on Xiaohongshu. Writing again in Chinese, she said she rejected the offer because it felt insincere. She added that she hoped the bakery chain will take the matter seriously.

The BreadTalk spokesperson said: “We are reviewing and updating all our internal procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future, including conducting a comprehensive retraining session for all staff members.

“We deeply regret this incident and the discomfort experienced by the customer. Our customers’ well-being and food safety remains our top priority, and we remain committed to upholding rigorous standards.”

The customer on Xiaohongshu said she has filed a complaint with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). Attempts to contact the woman have been unsuccessful.

In response to queries, a spokesman for SFA said it is investigating this incident. “SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices,” he added.

Anyone who has concerns about food safety practices can lodge a report at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.