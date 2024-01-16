Outram Sec, one of the oldest schools in Singapore, to move to Sengkang

SINGAPORE – Outram Secondary School (OSS) will be relocated to a new campus in Anchorvale Crescent in Sengkang in 2026, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Jan 16.

The ministry said that although OSS is an established school, its current location in York Hill is in an area where demand for secondary school places is falling. OSS’ relocation to Sengkang will cater to the higher demand for secondary school places in the north-east area.

OSS, which was formerly an all-boys primary school known as Outram Road School, was founded in 1906 and is one of the oldest schools in Singapore. In January 1954, it ceased being a primary school and was converted to a secondary school. In 1958, OSS admitted girls into the school for the first time.

The school moved from its original premises in Outram Road to York Hill in 1968. In 1994, the school moved again to a site in Winstedt Road while awaiting the redevelopment of its new premises at York Hill, before moving back in June 1998.

OSS will not be admitting new Secondary 1 students in 2025. From 2026, it will begin accepting such students at its Sengkang campus. OSS will operate two campuses until 2027, when the last batch of Sec 4 students at the York Hill campus graduates.

OSS’ relocation is part of MOE’s plans to meet changing demands for school and MOE Kindergarten (MK) places across Singapore.

The ministry also announced the relocation and closures of schools in other areas.

Kranji Primary School and MK@Kranji will move from Choa Chu Kang to a new Tengah campus in 2028. As a result, the school and MK@Kranji will stop accepting Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 pupils from 2025.

MOE said this will minimise disruption to students and their families in Choa Chu Kang.

MK@Bukit View will open in 2028. The centre will be housed within Bukit View Primary School’s new campus in Bukit Batok West.

MK@Blangah Rise has stopped accepting K1 applications due to falling demand for pre-school places in the area. It will not have a K1 cohort from 2024.

In Tampines North, a new primary school with an MOE kindergarten will begin operations in 2029. This is to accommodate the increasing number of families that are moving there as more Housing Board Build-to-Order projects have been completed. MOE said that details of these schools will be announced at a later date.

