Seen a browser pop-up from the 'police' claiming you have outstanding fines? It's a scam

If you encounter a pop-up alert from the police while browsing websites, informing you that "your computer has been blocked" due to outstanding fines, do not enter any bank card details, or your bank balance may be hurt.

The scam variant was revealed by the police in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 24), following reports from members of the public.

According to the police, victims would encounter fraudulent pop-up alerts claiming to be from the police while browsing websites on their computers or laptops.

The websites would appear frozen and unresponsive, while carrying alerts that would contain the police's logo and the victim's purported outstanding fines for violating the law.

They would then be asked provide their bank card details to pay the "fines".

Those who did so would realise that they have been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made on their cards.

"These alerts are fraudulent," said the police. They also reminded the public to ignore any pop-up alerts claiming to be from the police.

"The police does not have any access to 'lock' or 'freeze' your personal computers or laptops. In this scam variant, scammers use tactics such as activating the browser's full-screen mode to block access to the browser's controls and taskbar, or hiding the mouse cursor to make the webpage appear unresponsive," they explained.

Those who encounter such a situation should access the "Task Manager" by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Delete. This command prompt will enable those who encounter such pop-ups to force quit the browser application.

Members of the public can take precautions and avoid falling for scams by using the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app, checking for scam signs, and telling authorities, family and friends about suspected scams.

For more information, members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Members of the public with any information on scams can also call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

