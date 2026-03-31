Over 1 million households to receive U Save, S&CC rebates in April: MOF

More than one million Singaporean HDB households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

In a statement released on Tuesday (March 31), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the rebates will help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households.

Eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates and up to one month of S&CC rebates in April, depending on their flat type, the ministry added.

The U-Save rebates amount for April and July 2026 will include the additional U-Save rebates announced during Budget 2026.

In total, households can receive up to $570 in U-Save rebates and 3.5 months of S&CC rebates.

The rebates are disbursed quarterly in April, July, October, and January each year, with the April payout marking the first quarterly disbursement for 2026.

Eligible households do not need to take any action and will have the rebates automatically credited to their utilities accounts by SP Services and their respective town councils.

MOF also reminded the public that government officials will never ask them to transfer money or disclose banking details over a phone call.

"If members of public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799," said the ministry.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com