Over 100 quail chicks die after being found in rubbish bag in Lim Chu Kang

SINGAPORE — More than 100 live quail chicks were found discarded in a green rubbish bin in Lim Chu Kang late on Oct 27.

In a social media post on Nov 3, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said a person called its wildlife rescue hotline and reported hearing chirping sounds coming from the bin.

Upon investigating, Acres found a quail chick on a black rubbish bag inside the bin, and heard more chirping from inside the bag.

The bag contained a total of 106 live chicks, along with lifeless chicks and unhatched eggs, said Acres.

"It was a frustrating find for us," said the animal welfare group. "And despite our best efforts, none of the chicks survived."

Acres added that a case has been filed with the National Parks Board (NParks) to investigate the circumstances leading to the abandonment of such a large number of fertilised quail eggs and chicks.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, NParks confirmed it had received feedback regarding the alleged abandonment of quail chicks and was looking into the matter.

"We will take action against anyone who has abandoned their pet, failed to provide adequate care for it, or has committed an act of animal cruelty," it said.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in January said it investigated a total of 915 cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues in 2023 — a 79 per cent increase from 2022 and the highest in 11 years.

According to the SPCA, under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone who is found guilty of cruelty to animals, including the abandonment of any animal, can be imprisoned for up to 18 months, fined up to $15,000, or both.

