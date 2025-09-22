Over 100kg of drugs seized: CNB works with Australia, Brunei, New Zealand, US counterparts to disrupt global trafficking syndicate

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has worked alongside global counterparts to seize over 100kg of drugs in a transnational operation, according to a Facebook post by the bureau on Monday (Sept 22).

It worked with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Narcotics Control Bureau of Brunei Darussalam (NCB), New Zealand Customs Service, New Zealand Police, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) to intercept and disrupt trafficking attempts at multiple borders.

CNB's involvement came in April this year, when it received information about freight parcels that were suspected to contain controlled drugs transiting through Singapore.

These parcels — originating from the US and bound for New Zealand — were intercepted, and officers discovered over 10kg of Ice, also known as methamphetamine.

But this was not the end of the trail as follow-up investigations allowed CNB to identify other similar parcels headed for New Zealand and Australia and inform the relevant parties.

New Zealand Customs subsequently intercepted two parcels in April and June, amounting to another 10kg of meth, worth around NZ$3 million (S$2.2 million).

These smuggling attempts bore similarity to the NCB's seizures of meth, amounting to about 49kg, between November 2024 and April 2025 destined for several countries in the Middle East, Europe, East Asia and Australasia.

Narcotics was hidden inside electronic devices and split through different courier services to mask their point of origin, CNB stated.

With intelligence shared with the AFP and ABF, Australian authorities were also able to intercept multiple smuggling attempts in May totalling 40kg of meth.

These trafficking efforts were slightly different, with drugs concealed within furniture, mixed coffee and mustard shipments, CNB revealed.

An international drug syndicate believed to be the source of these drugs is currently under investigation in the US.

Thus far, DEA investigators believe that the drugs originated from Mexico and was sent to the Asia-Pacific region through the US to access more lucrative markets, CNB stated.

CNB deputy director of operations Aaron Tang said: "Drug syndicates that attempt to exploit Singapore's infrastructure and connectivity as a major transhipment and logistics hub will not find us to be a safe haven nor safe route for their illegal activities.

"This operation should be a clear and unequivocal message that we will not tolerate it."

Going forward, CNB will continue working closely with international partners to take down drug trafficking networks, Tang added.

[[nid:722545]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com