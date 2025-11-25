Over $10.6m lost to online task and survey job scams since October

At least $10.6 million has been lost due to job scams involving tasks performed on online platforms, running online businesses, or conducting web surveys since October.

In a statement on Monday (Nov 24), the police said there have been at least 215 reported cases, where victims encountered advertisements on social media platforms and job portals, or have received unsolicited messages from scammers through platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

The police added that scammers typically offer three types of tasks, all of which eventually require escalating payments.

The first scam type involves online tasks, where victims are required to carry out various online activities — such as promoting brands, optimising apps, or completing orders — in return for commissions. Victims are often required to deposit money to complete these tasks.

The second variation targets victims through fake online businesses.

"Victims would be asked to register accounts for fake websites of online business and to make upfront payments for each order received through their online store, with the promise of earning commissions once the orders are delivered," said the police.

While victims may initially receive their promised commissions, police noted that the upfront payments for subsequent orders gradually increase before victims are informed of issues requiring additional deposits.

The last scam type involves web surveys, where victims are asked to complete surveys in exchange for commissions and are required to pay upfront to participate.

"As the upfront payments would increase gradually, the victims would find themselves unable to complete the surveys and unable to withdraw their earnings," said the police.

They added that victims only realise they have been scammed when the deposit amounts become too large or when attempts to withdraw fail.

The police reminded members of the public to stay vigilant against such scams, and to download the ScamShield app and activate its security settings to help prevent scam attempts.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

