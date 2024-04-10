Over $10m raised to help affected families in Gaza, says Masagos Zulkifli

Over $10 million in funds have been collected to aid those affected by the Gaza crisis, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said in a doorstop interview at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka on Wednesday (April 10).

Of that amount, $8 million was collected between October and November last year by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and has already been provided to Gaza, reported The Straits Times yesterday (April 9).

During the Ramadan period this year, the RLAF appealed to the public for donations once more and garnered over $2 million.

This $2 million further comprises $400,000 collected from public donations via the 72 mosques in Singapore.

"I think this will go a great way in providing them (people in Gaza) comfort, providing them with assurance that the international community is concerned for them," Masagos said.

"This is also the spirit that we want Muslims in Singapore to show - that mercy and welfare are not only for those who are Muslims or those who are nearby us, but also for those who are far beyond our shores."

Speaking after the sermon delivered by the Mufti at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka, Masagos added that it reminded all to be strong, confident, resilient and to show the spirit of mercy to everyone.

"This is consistent with the acts and deeds that our community has performed throughout Ramadan," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Masagos delivered a message broadcasted through Suria from the Hajjah Fatimah Mosque in Kampong Glam.

"The generosity and care for those in need is the essence of active citizenry in our society," he said, adding that Muslims can soon contribute to the Wakaf Masyarakat Singapura, a community endowment fund to support the needs of religious institutions, the development of religious teachers and community programmes.

"As we welcome and celebrate the month of Syawal, let us continue to live our lives filled with love and compassion, confidence and wisdom, and spread the spirit of goodwill to all."

A family tradition

Around 700 people attended the Hari Raya prayers at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka early Wednesday morning, filling the main hall to the brim. Crowds of women were also seated around the perimeter of the hall.

While some attended alone, others came with their family - Affandi Yusof, an attendee who came with his extended family, shared with AsiaOne that he visits the mosque with his family every year, and has been doing so for more than two decades.

The 51-year-old told AsiaOne that he has a family tradition to gather at the Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka during mass congregations, especially for Hari Raya.

He has been continuing this tradition since his late parents' time and attended on Wednesday with a full family of nine.

Sharing his thoughts on helping those in need, Affandi feels that society has "evolved" quite a bit towards providing assistance to the disadvantaged - and that "10 to 15 years ahead, we will still keep evolving".

"I think there's a lot of things that are being done now, but it doesn't stop there. There can always be more ways to enhance how we donate to those in need - I think that's the most important thing," Affandi said.

"There will be new methods, new ways for us to help the needy, so no one will be left behind."

